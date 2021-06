After a long-running beach Punch and Judy show threatened to shut down, an expert on the puppet show says there is still money to be made from it.

Prof Glyn Edwards, a member of the Punch and Judy college of Professors, runs the show on Brighton beach.

He told BBC Radio 5 live's Wake Up to Money it was harder to get audiences to pay for shows on beaches, but you could still make good money as paid entertainment at shop centres and fetes.