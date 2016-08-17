'We want the garments sector to survive'

Some three million women work in Bangladesh's clothing industry - which has helped transform the country over the past 30 years.

It's an industry where many are now concerned about the impact of the recent attack on a cafe in Dhaka by Islamist extremists that targeted foreigners. Will foreign buyers now turn to other countries?

Garment worker Shirin Begum tells the BBC why she is now worried for her future.

Camera: Salman Saeed

Producer: Anbarasan Ethirajan