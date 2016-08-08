Bob Dudley, CEO BP
British CEOs saw 10% pay increases in 2015, says report

Chief executives of firms on London's FTSE 100 index saw their mean average income rise by 10% in 2015, according to the High Pay Centre.

The 'Boys' Club' of top UK executives are paid around 130 times what their average employee earns.

Frankie McCamley looks at the ever increasing pay gap between workers and bosses.

