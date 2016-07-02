Since Polish people gained the right to work and live in the UK in 2004, many 'Polish shops' have sprung up around the country, selling imported Polish products.

Video journalist Dougal Shaw went to visit Elena Hrabovenska, who has a mini-empire of three Polish shops in Cambridgeshire. She explained her fears for the future, but also showed a message from a customer which gives her hope.

