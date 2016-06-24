Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ask Andy: What happens to the pound after UK vote?
The pound has plunged in the wake of the UK's decision to leave the EU.
The BBC's Andrew Verity explains the economic impact the changing value of the pound can have.
-
24 Jun 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window