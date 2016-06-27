Media player
A brief history of the credit card in the UK
It's been 50 years since the UK's first credit card was issued by Barclays.
Credit cards grew in popularity throughout the following decades and by the turn of the century, more than half of all UK adults owned one.
BBC Rewind takes a quick look at the revolution of the credit card in the UK.
27 Jun 2016
