The taxi-hailing service Uber has taken many African cities by storm including five in South Africa; Nairobi and Mombasa in Kenya; and Lagos and Abuja in Nigeria.

In most of its markets Uber is cashless and fares are charged directly to passengers' credit cards. But in some of its African cities, the company is employing a different strategy - cash payments.

From Lagos in Nigeria, the BBC's Ijeoma Ndukwe has more for Africa Business Report.