What's thought to be the first dog to accept payments from contactless cards is starting work.

Smudge, a five-year-old labrador from South London is taking donations for the pet charity, Blue Cross.

Charities are trying to adjust their fundraising tactics, as millions switch over to using contactless technology and many simply leave their cash at home.

Simon Gompertz has been on the trail of the contactless canines.

Video journalist: Josh Hollis