As a child, Zahier Davids grew up following the low rider culture in Los Angeles and was fascinated by the restyling of classic cars.

After leaving his insurance job 16 years ago, he decided to focus on his passion of manufacturing and designing bespoke bicycles.

Today, Flywheel Custom Chariots is the place to go to in Cape Town for people who want a unique custom-made bicycle.

Watch more clips at the Africa Business Report website.

Video journalist: Taurai Maduna