Boosting palm oil production by mapping plant DNA
Subsistence farmers in Malaysia and beyond could see a boost to their livelihoods if Orion Biosains' project succeeds.
Using "DNA-based precision molecular agriculture" the company is aiming to give those who depend on palm oil production the opportunity to earn more through higher yielding trees.
The key is a simple plastic punching device no bigger than a pen.
10 May 2016
