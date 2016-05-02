Video

In December we reported on a cafe in central London that was causing a stir by offering to sell every food item at a fixed price of £1.

It appeared to be doing good business, but closed suddenly in April, citing a need to "refine the concept".

Video journalist Dougal Shaw tracked down Jo Kaye to another cafe he runs, to find out what happened.

This video is a part of a new series from the BBC Business Unit called My Shop. The series profiles independent shops that follow a distinctive business model. To suggest a shop email us. Shortly the series will be looking at shops following a fixed price model outside of London. For the latest updates about the series follow video journalist Dougal Shaw on Twitter.