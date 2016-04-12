Prices rising faster, but still slowly

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Prices are going up a bit more quickly
A sharp increase in air fares is behind a rise in the inflation rate, as Ben Thompson from BBC Business explains.
-
12 Apr 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window