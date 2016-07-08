Media player
Key British airliners: A short post-war history
The BBC looks at some of the most significant UK-built airliners of the past 70 years, from the Bristol Brabazon to the wings on today's double-decker Airbus A380.
Producers: Tim Bowler & Gary Milne, BBC Rewind
08 Jul 2016
