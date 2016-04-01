Cash calendar - financial tips for April
Workers should consider whether they are setting sufficient money aside to cover unexpected costs, an advice service suggests.
The BBC News website asked the independent Money Advice Service to deliver a calendar of month-by-month tips for those trying to keep their personal finances in order.
Nick Hill, from the service, says a simple transfer to a savings account helps to build up savings before day-to-day costs take over.
Video Journalist: Kevin Peachey