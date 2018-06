Video

The Boao Forum, loosely referred to as China's Davos, is kicking off this week.

But this year there's a difference, growth is slowing and there are fears this could lead to massive job losses.

Beijing says it is all part of the transition from Old China to New China, shifting the economy from manufacturing to services.

Our Asia Business Correspondent Karishma Vaswani reports on the impact of the transition on China.

