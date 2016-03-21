Martha Lane Fox
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

CEO Secrets: Martha Lane Fox's three success tips

Martha Lane Fox offers the business advice she wishes she had been given when she started out, for the BBC News series, CEO Secrets.

Baroness Lane Fox co-founded early internet success story, lastminute.com, in her mid-twenties and has recently founded Dot Everyone, an organisation championing digital innovation. BBC News caught up with her at the HR Tech conference in London.

Shhh! Get all the #CEOSecrets here.

  • 21 Mar 2016
Go to next video: Bike boss: Don't be 'professional'