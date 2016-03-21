Video

Martha Lane Fox offers the business advice she wishes she had been given when she started out, for the BBC News series, CEO Secrets.

Baroness Lane Fox co-founded early internet success story, lastminute.com, in her mid-twenties and has recently founded Dot Everyone, an organisation championing digital innovation. BBC News caught up with her at the HR Tech conference in London.

Shhh! Get all the #CEOSecrets here.