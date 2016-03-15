Chancellor of the Exchequer, George Osborne
HS3 rail link needs 'kick-starting'

Plans for a new high-speed railway between Manchester and Leeds need to be kick-started if George Osborne's Northern Powerhouse is to become a reality, according to a new report.

The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) also called for improvements on the most congested part of the M62 to be sped up.

Richard Westcott reports.

