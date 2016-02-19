Hollywood has come under the spotlight for its lack of diversity and comic books and movies are often no different, with superheroes often fitting into a single stereotype.

Now a team of comic book enthusiasts in Nigeria are looking to break that mould.

Since 2013 they have been producing comics featuring African superheroes from different tribal backgrounds and their ideas are really taking flight, with major brands and sponsors beginning to back the homegrown characters.

Africa Business Report went to meet the team from Comic Republic at their studio in Lagos.

Video journalist: Roderick MaCleod