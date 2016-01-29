Media player
How high fashion helps good causes
It's a dream dress for many brides and an outfit of choice for the rich and famous in Indonesia.
The upscale version of the kebaya - the traditional Indonesian outfit - starts at about $5,000.
Kiki Siregar looks at how designer Anne Avantie is channelling profits from her creations into several good causes.
29 Jan 2016
