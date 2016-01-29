Kebayas
Video

How high fashion helps good causes

It's a dream dress for many brides and an outfit of choice for the rich and famous in Indonesia.

The upscale version of the kebaya - the traditional Indonesian outfit - starts at about $5,000.

Kiki Siregar looks at how designer Anne Avantie is channelling profits from her creations into several good causes.

