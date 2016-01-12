Video

Car lovers from across the globe have descended on Detroit, Michigan for the 2016 North American International Auto Show, which opened on Monday.

A lot goes into making the exhibition halls in the Cobo Center, which hosts the show, look good: it takes months to build the elaborate sets that house each auto brand.

Thousands of workers, from carpenters to lighting technicians, spend weeks (and in some cases, months) building the sets that show off each carmaker's new models.

BBC News talks to John Tulloch, one of the people responsible for making the annual building process go off without a hitch.