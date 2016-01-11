Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Economy key issue in Taiwan's election
Taiwan will hold presidential and parliamentary elections this Saturday, and many voters will be weighing up which party can better manage the economy.
Taiwan's economy grew by just 1% in 2015. The economy is also increasingly dependent on its biggest trade partner, China.
But, Beijing sees the island as a Chinese province, which makes some Taiwanese very nervous.
The BBC's Taiwan correspondent Cindy Sui reports.
-
11 Jan 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window