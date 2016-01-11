Taiwan scene
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Economy key issue in Taiwan's election

Taiwan will hold presidential and parliamentary elections this Saturday, and many voters will be weighing up which party can better manage the economy.

Taiwan's economy grew by just 1% in 2015. The economy is also increasingly dependent on its biggest trade partner, China.

But, Beijing sees the island as a Chinese province, which makes some Taiwanese very nervous.

The BBC's Taiwan correspondent Cindy Sui reports.

  • 11 Jan 2016
Go to next video: Exiled Tiananmen leader on China relations