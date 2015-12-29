Michael Tamblyn
CEO Secrets: Kobo boss on spotting "unconscious bias"

Michael Tamblyn, chief executive of the E-book company Kobo, offers the business advice he wishes he had been given when he started out, as part of the BBC News series, CEO Secrets.

  • 29 Dec 2015
