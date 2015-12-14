Supporting India's women-led start-ups

Video

India is going through a start-up boom and while women are the driving force behind some of them, start-ups are overwhelmingly run by men.

Now a group of high profile Indian businesswomen have come together to set up an angel investor scheme to support and invest in women-led start-ups.

The BBC's Sameer Hashmi asked one of the backers, former Goldman Sachs director Vaishali Kasture, why the fund was needed.