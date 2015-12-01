Yuan notes
The yuan goes in the IMF basket

China's currency, the yuan, has joined the US dollar, the euro, the British pound and the Japanese yen as an International Monetary Fund (IMF) "reserve currency".

It means the yuan will now contribute to the weighted average of currencies that the IMF uses to price its emergency loans.

The BBC's Karishma Vaswani explains the significance of the decision.

