The business, economics and politics editors of BBC News explain what to look out for in Wednesday's Spending Review and Autumn Statement by Chancellor George Osborne.

Presented by Chancellor George Osborne, the Spending Review sets out what government spending will be over the next four years, while the Autumn Statement is an annual update of government plans for the economy.

Explained: Which government departments will be affected?

