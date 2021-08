Egg foo yong, chicken chow mein and beef and broccoli - in many places, food like this would be a typical Chinese takeaway meal.

But in China, most people have never heard of any of these western favourites, which have not been served in local restaurants before.

One restaurant called Fortune Cookie is trying to change that. It's the first to serve American-style Chinese food in Shanghai.

Owners Fung Lam and Dave Rossi tell their story.