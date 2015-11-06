Johari Kazura in his perfumery
Smells like good business

In many ways, Singapore is an excellent place to set up a business, but it can also present challenges, especially for niche players.

Johari Kazura owns a perfumery, blending custom-made scents.

He grew up in a family business, but soon set up in competition to his father.

He says the business is growing, but that it's been a tough road.

  • 06 Nov 2015
