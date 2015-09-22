Media player
Monumental cleaning: scrubbing the world's landmarks
Have you ever wondered who cleans the Statue of Liberty or the London Eye?
Cleaning the world's best-known monuments is not just difficult - it is also a highly specialised industry.
Karcher Southeast Asia was in Singapore to clean the Sentosa Merlion.
Its chief executive Klaus Puehmeyer told the BBC that it takes more than just a few scrubbing brushes to get the job done.
