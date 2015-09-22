Media player
Indonesia to 'punish' firms over fires
Indonesia says it will punish companies found to be responsible for the forest fires which have caused a thick haze in the region.
The haze forced schools to close in Malaysia and caused air quality in Singapore to drop to unhealthy levels.
But the Indonesian environment minister Siti Nurbaya has refused offers of help to deal with the fires.
She spoke to the BBC's Jerome Wirawan.
22 Sep 2015
