Is India's economic growth as strong as it seems?

Official figures show that India's economy is growing at an annual rate of more than 7%, the fastest of any major country.

But some economists suggest the growth figures are not an accurate reflection of what is taking place on the ground, as Karishma Vaswani reports.
  • 27 Aug 2015
