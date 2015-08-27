Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Is India's economic growth as strong as it seems?
Official figures show that India's economy is growing at an annual rate of more than 7%, the fastest of any major country.
But some economists suggest the growth figures are not an accurate reflection of what is taking place on the ground, as Karishma Vaswani reports.
-
27 Aug 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window