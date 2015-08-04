Media player
Can palm oil be produced sustainably?
The global demand for cheaper groceries has meant big business for countries like Malaysia which produce palm oil - an ingredient you'll find in all sorts of food.
But the large-scale plantations used to produce it have devastated the rich wildlife of places like the island of Borneo.
So is it possible to produce the palm oil sustainably?
Jennifer Pak reports.
04 Aug 2015
