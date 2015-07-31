Media player
Kenya's first woman editorial cartoonist
President Obama's visit to Kenya provided the country's newspaper cartoonists with a lot to draw on.
But what is it like being a cartoonist in a country which has fairly conservative values?
To find out, Africa Business Report went along to meet Kenya's first female editorial cartoonist, Celeste Wamiru.
