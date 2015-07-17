Video

Comedian Colm O'Regan takes a look at the history of capitalism in the US and in particular, at one of the country's founding fathers, Alexander Hamilton.

Mr Hamilton was chief staff aide to General George Washington and went on to hold the position of first Secretary of the Treasury.

You can see a discussion about this film on Talking Business on BBC World News from 17-19 July 2015 outside the UK and on the BBC News Channel and the BBC iPlayer from 18 July in the UK .