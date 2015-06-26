Construction workers in Zambia
Video

Zambia's disgruntled construction sector

Zambia is experiencing something of a boom in the construction sector. Everywhere you go, new roads, schools, shopping malls or hospitals are being built.

But local contractors are up in arms. They say foreign construction workers, especially the Chinese, receive preferential treatment at their expense and that the government is doing nothing to help them.

From the Zambian capital, Lusaka, the BBC's Kennedy Gondwe reports for Africa Business Report.

