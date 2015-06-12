BBC News

The people making money in India from pollution

In 2014, Delhi achieved the dubious distinction of being named the world's worst city for air pollution by the World Health Organisation.

The Indian government is now monitoring pollution levels in ten key urban areas. But while it causes misery for many, the problem in the capital is also creating business opportunities for companies skilled at testing for pollution, preventing it and cleaning it up.

David Reid reports from Delhi for India Business Report.

