Indian shopping mall
Shopping malls struggle to survive across India

It was about a decade ago that shopping malls became a common sight in India's cities, drawing crowds with their food courts, cinemas and shops.

But today many are fighting to stay afloat.

The BBC's Sameer Hashmi reports from Mumbai for India Business Report.

  • 05 Jun 2015
