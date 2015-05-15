Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Can India tempt more Chinese tourists?
In the last ten years there has been a surge in Chinese tourism around the world.
But that influx is not being felt in India. Only about 3% of India's seven million foreign visitors in 2014 were from China.
So is it possible for India to reverse this trend?
Pratiksha Ghildial reports from Delhi for India Business Report.
-
15 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window