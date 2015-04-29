A female banker awarded more than three million pounds in damages for sex discrimination says she is unlikely to get any of the money.

Svetlana Lokhova received the award after a three and a half year case over her employment in the London office of the Russian investment bank, Sberbank CIB (UK) Ltd.

In her first interview since the judgment she told the BBC she owes over two million pounds in legal costs and the case had taken a huge toll on her health and her family.

Sberbank CIB is appealing against the amount the tribunal said it has to pay in damages.

In a statement the bank said the incidents Svetlana Lokhova experienced were isolated and unrepresentative of its working environment.

They insist they are an equal opportunities employer and have taken steps to ensure it doesn't happen again.