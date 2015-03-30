One of the biggest discussions at the annual economic gathering in China, the Boao forum, was the country's controversial plan to set up a new development bank called the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

The first western nation to sign up to it was New Zealand.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jenny Shipley was at the forum on the southern Chinese island of Hainan. She explained to the BBC's John Sudworth why her country had been so quick out of the blocks.