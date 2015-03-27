Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Efforts to tackle global poverty
Can global poverty ever be ended?
The United Nations is expected to later this year adopt the World Bank's ambitious target of ending extreme poverty by 2030.
Yet while poverty has been reduced in recent years in East Asia, problems remains in Africa.
-
27 Mar 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window