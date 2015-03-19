Simpsons
Video

City firm follows Budget with a little help from The Simpsons

BBC News finds out why a City firm watches Twitter and hears The Simpsons while following a modern Budget.

Video Journalist Dougal Shaw spent the crucial hours of Budget day with IG, a financial firm in the City of London.

Watch full version of the film here.

