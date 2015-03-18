Products on table
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Food manufacturers shrinking products, consumer group finds

New research by the consumer group Which? says that many food manufacturers are reducing the size of products they produce.

Which? has compared some well-known products from 2013 and 2014, and found that while the size of packets of things like washing powder, teabags and sliced bread decreased, the cost did not necessarily follow suit.

Graham Satchell reports.

  • 18 Mar 2015
Go to next video: Aldi posts big rise in pre-tax profit