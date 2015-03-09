Stuart Gulliver has insisted is the right person to lead HSBC and said he was committed to carrying out ''root-and-branch reform'' of the bank.

Speaking to members of the Public Accounts Committee, Mr Gulliver said he felt he should continue as chief executive of HSBC.

He also said his personal holding of a Swiss bank account through a Panamanian company had "no tax purpose" and had been a reflection of his desire for privacy.

But he admitted there had been "reputational damage''' to the bank as a result.