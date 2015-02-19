Greek euro exit explained - with kebab

Video

Neither the Greek government nor its eurozone partners want to see Greece leaving the eurozone - or a "Grexit" as it has become known. But if they cannot agree a way forward, it could mean Greece abandoning the euro.

Much has been written about the dangers of Greece leaving the eurozone.

But for a stripped down look at the way in which the Greeks might have to improvise a move to a new currency, Dougal Shaw decided to go back to basics.

In the search for a helpful image, he decided to use a kebab - commonly referred to in Greece as "gyros" - to explain the practicalities of a country having to leave the single European currency.