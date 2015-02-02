Why can't this car be sold in the US?

Why is it that you can't make a car in Europe, then just ship it over to the United States to sell it there too?

It is partly down to the relevant trade and tariff barriers. But what really gets in the way are hugely different rules governing everything on a car from the design of major components to the way it is built and crash-tested and then certificated for safety.

It is barriers like these that the latest EU-US trade talks are aimed at breaking down. The eighth round of the so-called Transatlantic Trade and Investment Pact (TTIP) has just got under way in Brussels.

Nigel Cassidy talks to Mike Hawes, the chief executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), about the differences between cars made for the US market and one on sale at a car showroom in the UK.