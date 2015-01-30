Benin beauty boss cashes in on shea butter

Video

In West Africa, the nuts of the karite tree have been collected and processed into shea butter for hundreds of years.

It can be used in cooking and some confectionary firms use it as a cocoa butter substitute, but shea butter's primary use is as a cosmetic.

Gilles Adamon, entrepreneur and founder of Natura soaps and cosmetics, tells Africa Business Report about the industry in Benin.

Watch: Africa Business Report