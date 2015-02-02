Syrian refugee crisis in Jordan tests hospitality
Jordan will need more than $3bn (£2bn) in aid this year to support Syrian refugees, according to the government and aid agencies working in the country.
There are currently an estimated 1.3 million displaced Syrians living in Jordan and that is putting a huge strain on local economies.
And with the conflict approaching its fourth anniversary, a sense of permanence is beginning to test Jordanian hospitality.
Howard Johnson reports for Middle East Business Report.