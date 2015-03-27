What's on your fridge shelf says more than you might think about you as a consumer.

For market research companies and retailers, the humble fridge is a mine of useful data about our changing tastes and economic aspirations.

It can help firms plan not just what we might buy next week, but what we might buy in five years' time.

Tassos Stassopoulos, a portfolio manager with research firm AllianceBernstein, analyses fridge contents from around the world.

Audio slideshow produced by Tim Bowler.

Photos courtesy of Tassos Stassopoulos and Denise Lee of AllianceBernstein