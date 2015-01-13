George Osborne
Chancellor welcomes UK consumer price inflation fall

The Chancellor has welcomed the news that inflation, as measured by the consumer price index, has fallen to 0.5%.

The figure for December was the joint lowest since May 2000, and eases pressure on the Bank of England to raise interest rates.

George Osborne said it showed the government's economic policy was on track.

