Despite Europe's well-publicised problems, the euro currency is still attracting new members.

On 1 January 2015 Lithuania adopted the euro.

Speaking to the BBC's Vishala Sri Pathma before the change, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite said she was confident her country was robust enough to survive the problems the single currency has been facing.

Lithuania president: "We have strong basics. What happens around us we have a cushion to ... learned our lessons from 2009-10 crisis ...